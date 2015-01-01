limecv is a (Xe/Lua)LaTeX document class to write curriculum vitæ. It is designed to match the business card I designed and follows the same design rules: simple, elegant and clean. The design of this document class is discussed in a series of blog posts.

This document class is available on CTAN, so installation is very straightforward. A minimal working example for XeLaTeX can be found here. The documentation describes all possible options and features. The final layout should similar to the images below. The image belowon the right is the project icon.

The source code can be found on GitHub. Bug fixes, suggestions and more are always welcome.